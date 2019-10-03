Investigation Underway After Man Found Fatally Shot in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation was underway Thursday after a man was found fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles.

Police responded to a man down call near the intersection of 5th Street and San Pedro Street just after 3 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Lonnie Benson said.

Arriving officers found a man in his 50s not conscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Benson said.

Investigators determined the unidentified victim had been shot multiple times in the chest.

Police were interviewing witnesses that were in the area at the time of the shooting. The crime scene is located near a homeless encampment.

“There’s a good chance someone saw what happened … We’re hoping that we’ll get the public’s help in resolving this,” Benson said.

Police have not released a suspect description or possible motive for the shooting.