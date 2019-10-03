LASPD Find Loaded Gun on Campus 2 Weeks After Another Weapon Was Carried Near Separate School

Los Angeles School Police officers have taken two people into custody in a little over two weeks after authorities said they were carrying loaded weapons on or near separate campuses.

The latest incident occurred Wednesday, when a loaded gun was found inside a backpack during a random metal detection search at Crenshaw High School.

Neither police nor school officials were immediately available to confirm whether the bag where the gun was found belonged to a student.

After police discovered the weapon, the suspect fled, authorities said. Officers and a K-9 unit searched the person’s residence and a nearby abandoned property where the suspect was said to have been hiding.

