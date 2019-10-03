× LAX to End Curbside Service for Uber, Lyft and Taxis This Month

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport will no longer be able to be picked up or dropped off curbside by paid drivers starting later this month, an official said Thursday.

Instead, they’ll have to go to a designated lot next to Terminal 1 where drivers can meet them, airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery said.

The new rule will apply to ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, as well as taxis.

A shuttle provided by the airport will transport people between the parking lot and their terminal, Montgomery said.

A date for the change has not been announced.

Airport officials plan to provide further details at a news briefing set for 10:30 a.m. Friday.

KTLA’s Kayla Rodgers contributed to this report.