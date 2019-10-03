Leading the Movement to Pay College Athletes With NCPA Executive Director Ramogi Huma

Ramogi Huma joined us live to talk about California’s Bill to pay NCAA College Athletes. Ramogi is the executive director of the Nationals College Players Association. Huma is a former UCLA football player who initiated and has led the college athletes’ rights movement for more than 15 years.  For more information, you can visit their website.

