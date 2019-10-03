× Man Convicted of Trying to Kill SWAT Officers, Wounding K-9 in South L.A. Shootout Faces 468 Years in Prison

A gunman who opened fire on SWAT officers and a K-9 during a series of shootouts in South Park two years ago was convicted Thursday on 38 felony counts, prosecutors said.

A jury found 36-year-old Jose Rauda guilty of 19 counts of assault with a firearm upon a peace officer, a dozen counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a firearm and one count each of assault of a police animal, shooting at an occupied vehicle and firearm possession by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He will face 468 years to life in state prison at his sentencing later this month, authorities said.

Officers were getting ready to begin a probation search on June 15, 2017, when gunfire erupted from a house on the 400 block of East 49th Street, near the South Park Recreation Center.

Children were playing soccer in the park when the violence broke out, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Multiple officers began shooting at Rauda, who was spotted fleeing the home. No one was wounded, officials said.

Authorities searched for the gunman for around two hours before he was found inside a trash can in someone’s backyard. A K-9 sent to find him was shot in the hind leg, according to prosecutors.

Rauda escaped that scene as well, but was located hours later in a laundry room behind another home. Rauda opened fire on SWAT officers sent to that location, and a bullet went into the front of one officer’s helmet.

#LAPD Our job has many risks, but we continue to protect & serve. Pic of helmet w/ graze from bullet @lapdnewton OIS pic.twitter.com/NnSiyxyQxK — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 16, 2017

Although a second gunbattle ensued, there were again no injuries and Rauda eventually surrendered.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in the case Oct. 17.