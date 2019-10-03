New Fall Menu at Morton’s the Steakhouse

Posted 1:35 PM, October 3, 2019, by

Executive Chef Paul Abila from Morton’s the Steakhouse joined us live with delicious dishes from their new fall menu. Morton’s the Steakhouse has locations all over Southern California. For more information, you can go visit their website or follow them on social media.

