They thought they did things right. A Costa Mesa couple hired a licensed and insured contractor to build an addition on to their home. But they say that contractor hired an unlicensed plumber who caused a fire that destroyed their entire house. Now, they can't get the contractor or the contractor's insurance company to pay for any of the damages.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 3, 2019.