Oxnard Student Alleges Excessive Force in On-Campus Arrest

A freshman at Hueneme High School in Oxnard says she was left battered and bruised when she was arrested on campus last week.

Melissa Tapia, 14, told KTLA the officer approached her and grabbed her without uttering a word. A video recording captured a struggle that then ensued between the officer and the girl.

The officer an be seen twisting her arm and pushing her to the ground during the Sept. 25 incident.

The Oxnard Police Department said it was believed the girl was about to be involved in a fight. She was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer. There was no investigation into the arrest.

Tapia said she was also suspended from school.

School officials could not be reached for comment.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 3, 2019.