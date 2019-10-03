× Public Works Employee, Driver Badly Injured in Crash Near Agoura Hills

Rescuers rushed a public works employee and a driver to hospitals by helicopter in critical condition following a collision on a mountain road south of Agoura Hills on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was first reported just after 3:40 p.m. along Kanan Road, near Triunfo Canyon Road, in an unincorporated area of the Santa Monica Mountains, California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

It took place as the public works employee was picking up traffic cones, according to CHP logs.

Both the public workers employee and the driver of the sedan involved in the collision were taken to hospitals by helicopter, fire officials said. Both were described as men.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a sedan with major front end damage, as well as a public works flatbed truck filled with cones that had damage to its right, rear portion.

It was not clear whether the worker was on the truck or on foot when he was struck.

The CHP briefly issued a Sig Alert for both directions of Kanan Road as they landed helicopters to pick up the injured.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by the CHP.