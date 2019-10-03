× San Francisco D.A. Resigns, Is Expected to Mount Progressive Challenge to Jackie Lacey in L.A. County

San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascon announced his resignation Thursday, an almost certain signal that he is preparing to challenge Jackie Lacey to become Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor in a race that could serve as the largest test yet of a nationwide push to elect progressive-minded law enforcement officials.

Lacey is popular with law enforcement but has faced growing criticism from the left over several issues, notably her perceived reluctance to hold law enforcement officials accountable for accusations of misconduct and excessive force.

Gascon made the announcement to a gathering of his staff late Thursday afternoon before submitting a formal letter of resignation to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, officials said. In a letter to his colleagues, Gascon said he plans to move to Los Angeles where he will “explore a run for District Attorney.”

“Making our communities safer and more equitable remains my life’s work, and I’m simply not ready to slow down and put public service behind me,” Gascon wrote.

