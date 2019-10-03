Santa Cruz Tech CEO Found Dead After Being Kidnapped From Oceanfront Home

Hours after authorities began searching for a 50-year-old man police said was kidnapped from his oceanfront home, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a BMW stolen from his house and a body near the vehicle.

Tushar Atre was taken from his home in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive “during a crime” about 3 a.m. Tuesday and was last seen getting into a white BMW, according to a Facebook post by sheriff’s officials.

Hours later, officials updated the post, saying: “We have some unfortunate news. We have found the car associated with this case along with a deceased person.”

On Tuesday, officials again updated the post to say the body had been identified as Atre.

