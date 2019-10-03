Shadow Hills Equine Therapy Center in Danger of Closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Shadow Hills nonprofit group dedicated to helping young patients through horse therapy is in danger of closing due to economic troubles.

AHEAD with Horses has been working with children with disabilities, disadvantages and special needs for 50 years.

But a December loan deadline is fast approaching, and the organization says it's running out of options to come up with the more than $100,000 needed to keep the doors open.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 3, 2019.