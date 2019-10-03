× Simi Valley Man Gets 30 Days in Jail for Fatally Shooting Mountain Lion P-38 in the Head

A man who fatally shot a protected mountain this summer was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday after pleading guilty, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Alfredo Gonzalez, a 60-year-old resident of Simi Valley, must also complete at least 240 hours of community service and pay an undisclosed amount of restitution, an official with the DA’s office said. He is expected to enter jail on Oct. 25.

On July 10, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was told by the National Park Service that P-38 may have been killed after a mortality signal on his GPS-enabled collar went off on July 2. The cougar wore a collar as part of research efforts since 2015.

Born in 2012, P-38 usually roamed areas of the Santa Susana Mountains, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said an investigation eventually determined the cougar died of a gunshot wound to the head. In California, it is unlawful to kill a mountain lion without a permit from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful taking, injuring, possession, transport or importing of a mountain lion.

The DA’s office previously indicated he was expected to be arraigned in court on Oct. 9. It remains unclear if he struck a plead deal with prosecutors.