Stabbing Victim Involved in Crash in Claremont: Police

A man suffering several stab wounds was taken to a hospital after being involved in a car crash in Claremont Thursday, officers said.

The collision occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on the 600 block of South Indian Hill Boulevard, near San Jose Avenue, Claremont police said in a news release.

Officers determined that one of the vehicles had rear-ended the other.

One of the drivers, identified only as a 33-year-old man, had been the victim of a stabbing. Authorities are still working to determine when are where the stabbing occurred.

The stabbing victim was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where his condition was unknown.

Investigators did not say whether it was the wounded man who rear-ended the other car.

Indian Hill Boulevard was closed between Vista and San Jose avenues for an undetermined amount of time while authorities investigated.