× Trump Suggests Starting Own Network After Admitting Frustration Over News Coverage

President Trump, frustrated with news coverage as he faces an impeachment inquiry, suggested on Thursday the idea of starting a new television network.

The suggestion came after Trump attacked CNN, specifically CNN International, at a Medicare event in Florida. Trump said the news network is “so bad” and called it a “terrible thing for our country.”

“We ought to start our own network and put some real news out there,” Trump said.

Trump added, “We really are, we are looking at that. We should do something about it too. Put some really talented people and get a real voice out there, not a voice that’s fake.”

Despite Trump’s comments, it was not clear whether the White House was seriously looking into launching a network.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Trump has been railing against the media over its coverage of a deepening scandal that has prompted an impeachment inquiry and could ultimately imperil his presidency. On Thursday, Trump openly asked China and Ukraine to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president.

This is not the first time Trump has raged at CNN International. He has previously tweeted his displeasure with the network, falsely claiming it “spews bad information” around the world that embarrasses the United States.

While making his comments, Trump referenced Radio Free Europe and Voice of America, saying “we used to have” the networks, but they are “not working out too well.”

It’s not clear why the President would make such comments.

Voice of America, a state-owned, government funded agency, is the largest US international broadcaster.

Radio Free Europe, another government funded agency, broadcasts in 26 languages in 22 countries around the world.