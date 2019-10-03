Tulare Mother Accused of Having Sex With 2 High School Freshmen Pleads Guilty to 21 Counts

Long Beach Man ID’d as Pilot of WWII-Era Bomber That Crashed in Connecticut, Was Among 7 Killed

October 3, 2019

A central California mother charged with having sex with two teenage boys has pleaded guilty to 21 felony counts of sex-related charges.

Coral Lytle is seen in a booking photo released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

The Fresno Bee reports prosecutors say 42-year-old Coral Lytle, of Tulare, could spend up to four years in prison and have to register as a sex offender. She is schedule to be sentenced on Nov. 4.

Court records show the teenage victims were freshmen at Redwood High School in Visalia who knew Lytle’s daughters and that the incidents happened in 2017 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

The Tulare mother was charged with 21 felony counts, including unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation and contacting a minor for sex.

