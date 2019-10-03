× Teen Suspect Arrested in Connection With Pomona Home-Invasion Robbery

Police swiftly arrested a teenage suspect following a home-invasion robbery at a family’s house in Pomona on Thursday night, authorities said.

The robbery unfolded about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of South White Avenue, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

“The victims stated the suspect took cash, jewelry, electronics and their family vehicle,” according to the statement. “The victims also stated the suspect held them at gunpoint, demanding the keys to the vehicle.”

The young robber then fled in the family’s car, officials said.

Investigators were able to track the location of an electronic device stolen in the crime, police said.

The signal led them to the 1300 block of South Park Avenue, less than half a mile away.

“Officers located the suspect at the location and recovered the firearm and the stolen property,” the statement said. “The suspect was taken into custody and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Police withheld the suspect’s identity due to his age. He was described as a Pomona resident.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.