Video: L.A. Subway Singer Reunites With LAPD Officer Who Recorded Video That Garnered National Attention

The homeless opera singer whose voice mesmerized the nation through a video that went viral reunited with the Los Angeles police officer who helped make it possible.

LAPD posted a recording of Emily Zamourka meeting Officer Frazier with a hug Wednesday night.

"Her voice continues to captivate our city, and as the offers for help pour in, we asked: 'Emily, what can we do for you?' Her answer: 'I want to thank Officer Frazier for taking the video,'" said a post on the Police Department's main Twitter account. "Her wish was granted tonight."

In a tweet on Sept. 26, LAPD shared a video of Zamourka singing on a subway platform at the Wilshire/Normandie Purple Line Metro station in Koreatown.

"4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful," the post said.

Zamourka said that she initially resisted the officer's request to film her, but eventually agreed.

As of Thursday, the footage has been viewed 1 million times, and two GoFundMe accounts for Zamourka have raised more than $94,000. The head of a recording company told "Good Morning America" that he's reached out to her for a possible deal.

Days after she received national attention, Zamourka shared her story with KTLA. She said she came to the U.S. at 24 and taught music and performed on the streets of L.A. But three years ago, her violin, which she described as her income and "everything," was stolen. So she started singing in the Metro station for money.

“You know why I do it in the subway? Because it sounds so great,” Zamourka said.

Originally from Russia, the 52-year-old experienced years of health and financial issues, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“If it’s God’s will for my life to change, then I will praise Him and be so grateful," Zamourka told KTLA.