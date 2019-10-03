× Man Pleads Not Guilty to Assaulting Hermosa Beach Bar Patron Wearing Russian-Language ‘MAGA’ Hat

A man accused of punching another man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Hermosa Beach bar pleaded not guilty to robbery and assault charges Thursday, authorities said.

David Delgado was at Tower 12, a restaurant and bar located at 53 Pier Ave., on Labor Day when he approached the victim as he was using the restroom and questioned him about his hat, according to police. He then allegedly punched the victim in the face repeatedly.

Delgado, a 32-year-old resident of Winnetka, continued to punch the victim after he fell to the ground, police said. He was later identified as a suspect through surveillance video.

The writing on the man’s red cap was actually written in Russian but translated to the president’s “MAGA” slogan, according to police. Delgado allegedly stole the man’s hat after assaulting him and fled.

He has been charged with one felony count each of second-degree robbery, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 18.