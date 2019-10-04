1 Killed in Violent Pacoima Area Crash That Ripped Vehicle in Half

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating a violent crash that ripped a car in half and left one person dead in the Pacoima area early Friday morning.

The solo vehicle crash occurred bout 2 a.m. in the 11200 block of Glenoaks Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Lugo said.

The car split in half after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole.

Emergency crews responded and pronounced the unidentified male driver dead at the scene.

No passengers were traveling in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Lugo said.

Glenoaks Boulevard was shut down between Van Nuys Boulevard and Fillmore Street during the investigation.

Officials have not determined the cause of the crash but said speed may have been a factor.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.