A Culture Of Collaboration And The Evolution Of Interior Design In Los Angeles with Sean Yashar and Oliver Furth

Sean Yashar and Oliver Furth met more than 10 years ago when Sean’s firm, The Culture Creative, was looking for young design talent like Oliver. What began as a strong friendship has evolved into a partnership that spearheads a unique roving pop up gallery. We talked about the design renaissance underway in Los Angeles, interior design trends, what will shape how you design your home in years to come and the one thing they want every homeowner to do right now.