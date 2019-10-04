Authorities Chase Pickup Truck in High-Speed Pursuit Through Santa Clarita Area

Authorities were in pursuit of a fast-moving vehicle in the Santa Clarita area Friday morning.

Sky5 was over the pursuit just after 4:30 a.m. as the driver was headed northbound on the 5 Freeway toward the 210 Freeway.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed in a pickup truck.

At one point, the driver turned off the vehicle’s headlights while swerving in and out of traffic.

It was unclear what prompted the chase.

Sky5 tracked the pursuit for about 30 minutes until the vehicle reached the Grapevine area then had to turn back due to flying dangers and poor signal issues.

Authorities could still be seen following the pickup truck at that point.

Check back for updates on this developing story.