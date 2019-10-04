Campus Staffer Denies Killing Co-Worker on Cal State Fullerton Campus
A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a co-worker on a college campus.
Online court records show Chuyen Vo of Huntington Beach on Friday pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the death of 57-year-old Steven Chan.
Vo is due back in court on Nov. 22. Vo’s attorney Ed Welbourn had no comment.
Authorities say Vo stabbed Chan in a parking lot at California State University, Fullerton, in August. Chan retired from an administrative job at the college in 2017 but had returned this year to work as a consultant.
Police declined to discuss the relationship between the co-workers.
