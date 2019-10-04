Campus Staffer Denies Killing Co-Worker on Cal State Fullerton Campus

Posted 5:09 PM, October 4, 2019, by
Chuyen Vo, left, is seen in a booking photo released Aug. 22, 2019, by the Fullerton Police Department. Detectives believe he’s the man seen in a surveillance image at right fleeing the scene of a killing at Cal State Fullerton on Aug. 19, 2019.

Chuyen Vo, left, is seen in a booking photo released Aug. 22, 2019, by the Fullerton Police Department. Detectives believe he’s the man seen in a surveillance image at right fleeing the scene of a killing at Cal State Fullerton on Aug. 19, 2019.

A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a co-worker on a college campus.

Online court records show Chuyen Vo of Huntington Beach on Friday pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the death of 57-year-old Steven Chan.

Vo is due back in court on Nov. 22. Vo’s attorney Ed Welbourn had no comment.

Authorities say Vo stabbed Chan in a parking lot at California State University, Fullerton, in August. Chan retired from an administrative job at the college in 2017 but had returned this year to work as a consultant.

Police declined to discuss the relationship between the co-workers.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.