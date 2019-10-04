Comedian Andy Dick Charged With Groping Driver in West Hollywood

Posted 12:08 PM, October 4, 2019, by
Andy Dick attends the official wrap party for "The Head Thieves" at The Golden Box in Hollywood on Feb. 15, 2015. (Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

Andy Dick attends the official wrap party for "The Head Thieves" at The Golden Box in Hollywood on Feb. 15, 2015. (Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say Dick is expected to be arraigned Friday on a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery.

They allege he groped a driver in West Hollywood on April 12, 2018.

Dick’s representative had no immediate comment.

The 53-year-old native of Charleston, South Carolina who starred in the 1990s sitcom “NewsRadio” has been a popular and sometimes problematic guest on radio and TV shows known for his erratic, over-the-top behavior.

He has been arrested and sued over several similar groping accusations through the years, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.