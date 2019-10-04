Disabled Vehicle Scam: Man Arrested After O.C. Driver Convinced to Spend $1,000 on Fake Jewelry, CHP Says

A man was arrested on Thursday after a group of people allegedly stopped a motorist in Orange County and persuaded him to spend $1,000 on jewelry that turned out to be fake, the California Highway Patrol said.

After assisting two disabled vehicles on the 5 Freeway north of State Route 55, Officer Lenart learned that a group of people had stopped a driver and persuaded him to purchase the counterfeit jewelry they were selling, according to a post on CHP Santa Ana’s Facebook page.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of theft by false pretense, the post stated. He was not immediately identified.

His arrest comes after several complaints over the past few months from motorists regarding an alleged scam that was taking place on Orange County freeways, according to CHP.

The motorists told CHP that they had been flagged down for assistance by a group of people who were stopped on the side of the road and waiving their hands for assistance.

Once the drivers pulled over to help, the individuals offered them fake jewelry for cash.

In announcing an arrest in the case, CHP distributed photos of the counterfeit goods that were confiscated.

But the scam isn’t just limited to Orange County — it’s happening in other parts of California.

A CHP division in Fresno warned of a “disabled vehicle scam” taking place earlier this year and late last year.

“This is still an ongoing problem,” the agency tweeted in January. “Disabled drivers flagging people down, professing to be in need of funds and willing to part with jewelry marked as 18K gold.”

Anyone who finds themselves in such a situation is asked to dial 911.

