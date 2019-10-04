Firefighters Knock Down Blaze at Hollywood Hills Home 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters knocked down a large blaze at a Hollywood Hills home Friday.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hollyridge Drive. Responding firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the home and were eventually battling the blaze from the roof.

The 2,000-square foot, 3-story home is on a descending hillside, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Narrow streets and steep grades presented challenges with getting apparatus and equipment to the address," fire officials said in an alert.

Firefighters battled the flames by cutting holes in the roof to ventilate the home.

The fire was eventually knocked down about 11:45 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

