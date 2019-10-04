The ActOne Group Founder & CEO Janice Bryant Howroyd on Her New Book ‘Acting Up’
-
Person Who Fatally Shot Man, Wounded Teen in Long Beach Was Acting in Self-Defense: Police
-
Greta Thunberg Says Adults Who Mock Youth Activists Likely Have Threatened ‘World View’
-
20 Kangaroos Run Over by Vehicle in HIt-and-Run ‘Mass Slaughter’ in Australia
-
Trump Administration Sets Refugee Cap of 18,000 for Next Year, a New Historic Low in U.S.
-
ICE Shut Down Hotline for Detained Immigrants After It Was Featured on ‘Orange Is the New Black’
-
-
Woman Suspected of Repeatedly Ramming Car Into Mustang in Hollywood Surrenders to Police
-
Former FBI Officials Deny Former Overstock CEO’s Claim FBI Asked Him to Pursue Maria Butina
-
Houston Rockets Owner & Landry’s Inc. CEO/Chairman, Tilman Fertitta Talks New Book ‘Shut Up and Listen’
-
Longtime LADWP Worker Dies After Downtown L.A. Attack; Police Search for Man Possibly Involved
-
Planned Parenthood Dropping Federal Funding Over Abortion Gag Rule
-
-
Horse Dumps Jockey at Opening of Santa Anita Fall Racing Schedule
-
Controversial Plan to Deal With Wild Horses in the Western U.S. Heads to Senate Floor
-
GameStop to Close up to 200 Stores by Next February