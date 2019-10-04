Theranos Elizabeth Holmes Hasn’t Been Paying Legal Fees in Civil Case, Palo Alto Lawyer Says

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes walks to federal court for a status hearing on July 17, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. Holmes is facing charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors with the Theranos blood testing lab services. (Credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images)

The lawyers representing the founder of scandalized blood-testing startup Theranos against fraud charges in a civil lawsuit want to quit because they say they haven’t been paid.

Palo Alto, California, attorney John Dwyer informed a federal court in Phoenix that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes hasn’t been paying bills owed to him and his colleagues for the past year. In documents filed Monday, Dwyer said the firm doesn’t expect to ever be paid. He cited, without elaborating, Holmes’ “current financial situation.” He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

A message left for Holmes’ attorney in a separate criminal case in San Jose, California, wasn’t immediately returned. Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges of conspiracy and fraud.

