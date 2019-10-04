× Woman Fatally Struck by Car in South L.A.

A 28-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Friday, authorities said.

The collision took place about 7 p.m. at Century Boulevard and Baring Cross Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

A car was heading east on Century Boulevard when it struck the woman, who was walking north across the roadway, the officer said.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene. The investigation was ongoing.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.