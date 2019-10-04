Woman Stabbed in Venice, Husband Detained by Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police detained a man after his wife was found repeatedly stabbed in Venice on Friday night, officials said.

The attack was first reported about 6:10 p.m. in the 00 block of 27th Avenue, just south of Pacific Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

A 48-year-old woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds, the officer said. She was taken to a hospital. An update on her condition was not available.

A man, described by police as the woman's husband, was detained in the area. Video provided by a witness showed the man in handcuffs.

No further details were available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.