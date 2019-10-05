1 Killed in Shooting at Hemet Motel

Posted 5:51 PM, October 5, 2019, by
A police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A shooting at a Hemet motel early Saturday left a victim dead, authorities said.

A report of “shots fired” first drew officers to the motel in the 2600 block of West Florida Avenue, Hemet Police Department Lt. Jeff Davis said in a written statement.

“Hemet police officers located a male gunshot victim,” the lieutenant said. “Medical aid responded and pronounced the victim deceased.”

No further details, including a description of the suspect, were available Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Hemet Police Department Investigator Alvarez at 951-765-2426. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.