1 Killed in Shooting at Hemet Motel

A shooting at a Hemet motel early Saturday left a victim dead, authorities said.

A report of “shots fired” first drew officers to the motel in the 2600 block of West Florida Avenue, Hemet Police Department Lt. Jeff Davis said in a written statement.

“Hemet police officers located a male gunshot victim,” the lieutenant said. “Medical aid responded and pronounced the victim deceased.”

No further details, including a description of the suspect, were available Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Hemet Police Department Investigator Alvarez at 951-765-2426. Tips may be submitted anonymously.