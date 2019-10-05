24-Hour Vigil Honors L.A. Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen Who Was Killed in Execution-Style Killing in Lancaster 3 Years Ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies on Saturday lined the Lancaster street where sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen was killed in an “execution-style" shooting three years ago.

"Today, we stand here in honor of our friend and beloved Sergeant. We’ve been here every October 5th, and will be here every October 5th in honor of this incredible person," the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Lancaster station said.

53-year-old Owen responded to reports of a burglary at a home in the 3200 block of West Avenue J-7 on Oct. 5, 2016, and was going around the back when he was “immediately” shot by a 27-year-old parolee, Sheriff Jim McDonnell said at the time.

Trenton Trevon Lovell "executed Sgt. Owen by firing four additional rounds into his body,” then jumped into Owen’s patrol car and rammed it into the vehicle of another responding deputy, who shot Lovell in the torso, authorities said.

Lovell was later arrested and charged in Owen's killing in 2016. The man is still awaiting trial for the killing.

"The details of the brutal crime are still difficult for us to deal with," the Lancaster Sheriff's Station said.

At the vigil Saturday, the deputies paid tribute to the beloved fallen sergeant with a 24-hour vigil behind the parking lot where he was gunned down.

"He truly was bigger than life. His kindness, generosity, leadership, empathy and love for the job he did and the community he did it for are all true," the station said. " We miss you Sarge."

Community members were invited to participate in the vigil for the sergeant at the corner of 32nd Street West and Avenue J-8 anytime between midnight Friday and midnight Saturday.