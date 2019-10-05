A Taste of Israel with Anne Conness of Jaffa

Welcome to a brand new season of California Cooking! Jess is excited to share with you what she’s been cooking up the last few months. She has met so many culinary rockstars over the past few months who have inspired her. First up is the chef and owner of Jaffa, Anne Conness. Anne is not a chef by trade. She took a trip to Israel that completely changed her life. Jess and Anne talk about her travels, the food, the culture, and the dish she ate that changed everything.

