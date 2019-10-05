× Black Immigrant Rights Organizations Condemn Death of Cameroonian Immigrant in ICE Custody

A coalition of black immigration rights organizations are demanding to know more about the circumstances under which a 37-year-old man from Cameroon died Tuesday in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Cameroonian immigrant Nebane Abienwi died Tueday after undergoing treatment for a brain hemorrhage at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. He had been detained at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego since Sept. 19, according to ICE.

“We demand to know the circumstances under which Nebane lost his life,” read a statement from the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, a group advocating for immigrant rights, and specifically raising awareness about issues facing black immigrants.

An ICE news release said Abienwi was rushed to the Sharp Chula Vista emergency room on Sept. 26 “after experiencing a hypertensive event in the middle of the night.”

