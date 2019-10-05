Chicago CEO, Wife Among 4 Dead in Suspected DUI Wrong-Way Bay Area Collision

Four people were killed early Thursday when an intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way slammed into a taxi on U.S. Highway 101 in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said.

Both drivers and the taxi’s two passengers, identified as a Chicago financial services company executive and his wife, were killed.

Emilie Ross, 34, was driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway while impaired early Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:30 a.m., Ross’ vehicle collided with a Ford taxi, killing its driver, Berkant Ahmed, 42, and his two passengers, Judson Bergman, 62, and Mary Miller, 57.

All four died at the scene.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

It is with great sadness that we share the news that our Chairman and CEO Jud Bergman passed away on Thursday in a tragic automobile accident. Read more about Jud’s life and legacy: https://t.co/dfFUxJykFf pic.twitter.com/MuXqojdaKO — Envestnet (@ENVintel) October 4, 2019