Driver Sought in South L.A. Hit-and-Run That Killed 60-Year-Old Woman

Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that left a 60-year-old woman dead, authorities said Saturday.

Elvia Bercian was crossing the street southbound along Century Boulevard, just west of Baring Cross Street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on Century just after 7 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She lied motionless in the road before being struck a second time by another vehicle — believed to be a white Chevy pickup truck — and was then hit a third time by a red KIA Soul, LAPD officials said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Toyota Corolla and KIA Soul both remained at the scene but the driver of the pickup truck fled the area, police said.

Authorities are offering a reward of $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction or other resolution to the case, which is part of a city policy that started in 2015.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Moreno or Detective Gonzales at 323-421-2500 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

33.945493 -118.282667