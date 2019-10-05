2 Firefighters, 2 Civilians Injured After Explosions Rock Oktoberfest Gathering in Huntington Beach

Posted 9:24 PM, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, October 5, 2019

Authorities responded en masse after reports of explosions at the Old World Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach on Saturday night.

A series of explosions rocked an Oktoberfest gathering in Huntington Beach on Oct. 5, 2019. (Credit: Kyle Nelson)

A series of explosions rocked an Oktoberfest gathering in Huntington Beach on Oct. 5, 2019. (Credit: Kyle Nelson)

The incident was first reported as a transformer fire shortly after 8 p.m. at the celebration, centered at Center Avenue and Huntington Village Lane.

Witness Kyle Nelson said he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession emanating from the festival. He managed to catch one of them on camera. He wasn’t sure what caused the blasts.

No further details were immediately available.

Firefighters respond to reports of explosion at an Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach on Oct. 5, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Firefighters respond to reports of explosion at an Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach on Oct. 5, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

KTLA’s Alexandra Hernandez contributed to this report.

 

 

 

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.