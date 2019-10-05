2 Firefighters, 2 Civilians Injured After Explosions Rock Oktoberfest Gathering in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Octoberfest 2nd of 3 explosions pic.twitter.com/YbWdR1670O — Kyle (@kylen1972) October 6, 2019

Authorities responded en masse after reports of explosions at the Old World Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach on Saturday night.

The incident was first reported as a transformer fire shortly after 8 p.m. at the celebration, centered at Center Avenue and Huntington Village Lane.

Witness Kyle Nelson said he heard and saw three large explosions in rapid succession emanating from the festival. He managed to catch one of them on camera. He wasn’t sure what caused the blasts.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Alexandra Hernandez contributed to this report.