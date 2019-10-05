Jessica Makes Her Version of a Banh Mi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Jessica was preparing to make lunch for the construction crew working on her new home, she decided to make different kinds of meatballs because they are fun to make and hard to mess up.

She put her own spin to the Vietnamese sandwich, banh mi.

While she admits that her version is not authentic at all, she took the traditional flavors and made the sandwich with chicken meatballs.

This dish has everything: it’s spicy, tangy, crispy and garlicky.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 40.

Jessica's Banh Mi

Ingredients:

1 pound of dark meat ground chicken

1 teaspoon of fish sauce

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

2 green onion, chopped

3 tablespoons of chopped cilantro

10 basil leaves, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, grated

2 tablespoons of ginger, grated

1/4 cup of bread crumbs, add more if needed

2 teaspoons of lime zest

1 tablespoon of lime

1-2 tablespoons of sesame seeds

¼ cup of shredded carrots

2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthwise

½ red pepper, sliced thin

¼ cup of seasoned rice vinegar

4 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of Sriracha

1 tablespoon of lime juice

Garlic powder

butter

1 baguette

Instructions for meatballs:

Combine ground chicken, fish sauce, soy sauce, green onion, cilantro, basil, garlic, ginger, bread crumbs, lime zest, lime juice, sesame seeds. Mix meat mixture with a fork. Shape meat into 1-inch balls. Cook meatballs in a pan with 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil on medium high heat until all sides of the meatballs are browned and cooked through.

Instructions for baguette:

Spread butter evenly on baguette and sprinkle with garlic powder. Cook in broiler for a few minutes.

Instructions for bahn mi topping:

Combine shredded carrots, Persian cucumbers, red peppers in 1/4 cup of seasoned rice wine vinegar or lime juice. Top with chopped basil and cilantro.

Instructions for Sriracha Mayo:

Combine 4 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon Sriracha and1 tablespoon of lime.

Assembly: