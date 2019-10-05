Jessica Makes Roasted Snap Peas With Caesar Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica first tried roasted snap peas at a pizza restaurant of all places. She had it as an appetizer with ranch dressing and loved it.

She decided to make her own version with homemade Caesar dip, something her son Levi loves.

Jessica said this is a sure way to make kids eat their veggies.

And she was right, Levi loved it! It was so good, he didn’t even want to use the dip at first. Watch his reaction in the video below.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 40.

Jessica's Roasted Snap Peas with Caesar Dip

Ingredients:

1 bag of snap peas

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

salt

pepper

olive oil

3 tablespoons of Greek yogurt

1 ½ tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of anchovy paste

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

garlic powder to taste

2 tablespoons of parmesan cheese

Instructions

Pour the whole bag of snap peas and spread evenly onto a baking sheet. Season with salt, pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Place the baking sheet in 400 degree oven and roast snap peas until brown about 40 mins. In a small pan, add one cup of Panko crumbs with a little bit of olive oil and cook on medium high heat until the bread crumbs are browned. For dressing, add mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, anchovy paste, Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste, garlic powder to taste and parmesan cheese and whisk together. Sprinkle bread crumbs and a drizzle of lemon on the roasted snap peas and serve the dressing on the side. Enjoy!