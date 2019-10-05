Jessica Tries Israeli Cooking With a California Twist at Jaffa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jaffa, an Israeli restaurant on West Third Street, caught Jessica’s eye because she is a fan of the place it is named after.

She went to the Tel Aviv port city with her husband, Ari, who grew up visiting his father’s country.

Chef Anne Conness also fell in love with Israel and the food, which she said has a lot of culinary influences from various surrounding countries.

Israeli food also tastes new and adventurous, and is vegetable-forward and healthy. Conness thought her restaurant would fit in perfectly in Los Angeles.

While Conness is not Israeli, she loves Israel and continues to learn about it. She admits that her food isn’t necessarily authentic, but she makes it through a Los Angeles lens.

She has had Israeli diners call her from the kitchen and describe her as an “honorary Israeli” after trying her food. “That’s everything,” she said.

Jessica learned how to make a Moroccan roasted chicken dish and a kale tabouli from Jaffa. She got to taste other specialties including a lamb BLT, North African chickpea stew and a roasted eggplant dish.

Jaffa has another location in Palms and for more information about the restaurants, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 40.

Jaffa's Roasted Chicken

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of Za'atar spice

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of paprika

1/4 teaspoon of cayenne

1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons of pomegranate molasses

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

1/4 cup of chopped mixed herbs

1 whole chicken, cut into 8 parts

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk. Add chicken pieces to the bowl and toss until all the pieces are well coated with marinade. Refrigerate overnight. Roast chicken skin side up on a sheet pan in 375 degree heat oven for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Jaffa's Kale Tabouli

Ingredients:

2 cups of cooked and chilled freekeh

6 cups of Tuscan kale cut into thin ribbons

1/4 cup of parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons of mint, chopped

1/4 cup of radishes, sliced

1/4 cup of cucumbers, sliced

1/4 cup of pickled cauliflower

1/4 cup of roasted almonds

1/4 cup of chickpeas

1.4 cup of lemon juice

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

Combine ingredients in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.