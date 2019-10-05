L.A.’s Subway Singer to Perform at Historic Little Italy Celebration

The subway singer whose voice echoed throughout Los Angeles after a video of an impromptu performance on a Koreatown train platform shared by Los Angeles police went viral last week is taking the stage for a formal concert during Saturday’s Historic Little Italy Sign Unveiling & Festa in downtown San Pedro.

Emily Zamourka is scheduled to perform at 5 p.m. during the festivities, centered at 230 W. 6th Street. KTLA plans to live stream the concert.

The event, hosted by Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino, features authentic Italian food, a beer and wine garden, Bocce ball, live entertainment and more to celebrate the designation of Little Italy in downtown San Pedro, as well as the unveiling of the Little Italy sign.