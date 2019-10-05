LGBT, Human Rights Activist Honored With ‘Jewel Thais-Williams Square’ in Los Angeles

Jewel Thais-Williams speaks during an event to dedicate a square in the Arlington Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles in her name on Oct. 5, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

City officials honored LGBT and Human Rights activist Jewel Thais-Williams Saturday by dedicating a square in the Arlington Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles in her honor.

The square sits at Pico Boulevard and Norton Avenue, in front of the site of the night club she founded in 1972, Jewel's Catch One. She's since become recognized by many as a matriarch of Los Angeles' Black LGBT community and founded the Minority Aids Project and Ruse House.

