Sculpture Returns to L.A. Central Library After Turning Up in Arizona 50 Years After Mysteriously Disappearing

October 5, 2019
The director of the Los Angeles Central Library, Kren Malone, left, watches as City Librarian John F. Szabo unveils the recovered piece of the long-lost Well of the Scribes sculpture on Oct. 4, 2019.(Credit: Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A bronze sculpture that mysteriously disappeared from the Los Angeles Central Library 50 years ago has returned to its original home.

One of three panels of the Well of Scribes was unveiled at the downtown library Friday, according to the library’s Twitter page.

The sculpture depicting writers from different cultures vanished in 1969 when the library underwent a renovation. The story of its disappearance was revived in last year’s bestselling novel “The Library Book,” which inspired a magazine editor to investigate its whereabouts.

The magazine article caught the attention of antiques dealer in Arizona who bought the panel for $500 years earlier. She contacted the library and gave it back.

City Librarian John Szabo says the discovery has given him hope that the other two panels might turn up one day, the Los Angeles Times reported.

 

