Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Felt Across San Francisco Bay Area

A small 3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday morning south of San Francisco and was felt over a wide swath of the Bay Area.

The earthquake’s epicenter was one mile from Daly City, two miles from South San Francisco and three miles from San Francisco and San Bruno. The quake struck at 8:41 a.m. Pacific time and occurred at a depth of 4.7 miles.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor was felt across the region including San Francisco, the East Bay, North Bay and down to San Jose. There were at least two smaller aftershocks.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

