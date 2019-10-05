× Man Wounded in Head in South Whittier Shooting

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his head following a shooting in South Whittier, authorities said.

The shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Leffingwell Road and Louis Avenue in the unincorporated county area, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jorge Marchena said.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the area when they encountered the victim, he said. An update on his condition was not available.

The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear and deputies maintained a search perimeter in the neighborhood into the evening hours.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Norwalk Station at 562-863-8711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.

Please avoid the area of Louis Ave and Leffingwell Road, Unincorporated Whittier, due to police activity. #Whittier #Norwalk #LaMirada pic.twitter.com/xuBUIqlJcM — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) October 6, 2019