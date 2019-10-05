× Passenger in Fontana Police Chase Allegedly Shot 3 People Just Before, Driver Found Stabbed But Also Arrested

Fontana police detectives have linked a shooting that left three people wounded, including two in critical condition, with a police chase early Saturday in which the driver was found stabbed in the stomach, authorities said.

Two men were arrested in connection with both incidents, Jose Quintanar and David Corral, according to police. Corral, 26, is believed to be the shooter who wounded three people and Quintanar, 30, was allegedly driving the Cadillac Deville involved in the pursuit.

Corral, who police said was a passenger in the Deville, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted homicide. Quintanar was booked on suspicion of assault on an officer.

Police said Quintanar intentionally rammed and disabled a police vehicle during the chase, which started after an officer heard gunshots fired near Cherry and Banana avenues around 1 a.m. The officer spotted the Deville speeding away from the area and tried pulling it over but the car would not stop.

The pursuit came to a halt about four miles away when the Deville lost its right front wheel on the Citrus Avenue overpass along the 10 Freeway, authorities said. Quintanar was found with a stab wound to his abdomen but police have not given other details on his condition.

Although he was found wounded, detectives have not said whether he may have been a victim or if he was involved in the shooting, according to Jennie Venzor, spokeswoman for the Fontana Police Department.

Of the shooting victims, two suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and were last listed in critical condition as they underwent surgery Saturday, Venzor said. The third victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg not believed to be life-threatening, she added.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related but have not released a possible motive.