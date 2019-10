Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Demonstrators both in support of and opposed to horse racing faces off outside of Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Saturday.

Those against horse racing decried the deaths of 32 horses at Santa Anita Park since late December, while those in support of the industry said reforms are improving safety for the animals and they are fighting to save their livelihoods.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct . 5, 2019.