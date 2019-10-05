Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 5th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange County International Auto Show

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

autoshowoc.com

We can see more than six-hundred of the hottest cars, trucks, suvs, exotics and concepts all at the Anaheim Convention, now through Sunday. By the way, we can actually test drive more than one-hundred vehicles, and if you’re feeling adventurous, take a ride on the offroad test track and Camp Jeep. Children under the age of 12 are free!

-0-

Free Parking!

The West Coast’s Largest RV Show

California RV Show

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana

http://www.californiarvshow.org

For the first time ever, there is free parking at the California RV Show, the West Coast’s largest RV Show. That’s because the RV show has a new location! This weekend find more than 40 RV manufacturers at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

And, the new Auto Club Speedway location features a lot to see and do! There are more than one-million square feet of RVs to explore.

-0-

Pick Your Price Pet Adoption

10am to 4pm

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach

spcala.com/adoptable

“Pick Your Own Price” at the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village Education Center in El Dorado Park, 7700 E. Spring St., in Long Beach. Each adoption includes age and species appropriate vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a free veterinary examination, microchip, and a gift bag with items for your new pet.

-0-

Airwar Over Vietnam

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

We can see the historic Douglas AD-4 Skyraider at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. The aircraft is among several featured along with aviation experts and historians at today’s AIRWAR OVER VIETNAM special event.

-0-

Stop the Bleed and More

Registration - $55.00

SOS Survival Products

C. Denise Edwards Training Center

15705 Strathern St., #11

Van Nuys

800-479-7998

sosproducts.com

SOS Survival Products continues its year round campaign to prepare us for the next disaster with Saturday’s workshop to teach us how to treat everything from minor wounds to severe trauma requiring 911. Learn how to improvise using common household items when a kit is inadequate or unavailable. The four hour class costs $55.00.

-0-

Esther Williams: The Swimming Queen of the Silver Screen

Catalina Island Museum

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310 510 2414

catalinamuseum.org

Esther Williams dazzled movie audiences around the world in her aqua-musical films. The new exhibition at the Catalina Island Museum chronicles Williams’ life from her humble beginnings to her success as a champion athlete, a major Hollywood celebrity and an entrepreneur.

By the way, this aquatic production, ”Jupiter’s Darling” which is included in this exhibition, was filmed on Catalina Island. The exhibition also includes Esther Williams’ movie memorabilia, costumes, photographs and never-before-seen personal home movies.

-0-

Saturday, October 5th, 2019

9:30am to 3:30pm

HBTL X : The Experience (Hiding Behind The Lipstick Ten)

Andrew Osman Performing Arts Center

1600 Atlantic Avenue

Long Beach

officialhbtl.com

-0-

Free Admission!

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

562 437 1689

molaa.org

In Long Beach, admission is free today at the Museum of Latin American Art in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. Among the many exhibitions you can examine, the work of artist Philip Stein famous for his dramatic mid-20th century creations.

-0-

Free!

Guatemalan Masks: Selections From the Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E. Young Drive North

Los Angeles

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

At the Fowler Museum at UCLA we can see the colorful and artistic GUATEMALAN MASKS: SELECTIONS FROM THE JIM AND JEANNE PIEPER COLLECTION. This exhibition features 80 masks depicting animals, folk personae, and historical figures that are deeply rooted in Guatemalan religiosity and popular culture.

Throughout the country, people perform spectacular masquerades during Indigenous festivals, Catholic feast days, and secular events. These public dance-dramas are jubilant expressions of devotion and community identity.

The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Free!

13th Annual Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition

Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) Museum

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

fidmmuseum.org

Saluting the work of the Emmy-nominated Costume Designers, Costume Supervisors, and Assistant Costume Designers, the FIDM Museum presents the 13th annual Art of Television Costume Design exhibition, now through Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Eighty-five different ensembles from 23 featured titles are on display.

Television’s evolution through both network and digital platforms gives today’s designers more opportunities to create bold, memorable characters for a variety of programming. This year’s Art of Television Costume Design exhibition features a diverse assortment of shows across several genres, from science fiction fantasies and contemporary comedies to historical dramas.

In keeping with tradition, the exhibition includes Emmy® Award-nominated programs from the 2018-2019 television season. Look for fan favorites such as Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Black-ish, and the latest hits like The Masked Singer (Costume Design by FIDM Graduate Marina Toybina), Fosse/Verdon, Sharp Objects (Costume Design by FIDM Alumna Alix Friedberg) Pose, Russian Doll, and Good Omens.

Additional shows presented include The Bold Type, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Gotham, The Haunting of Hill House, The Man in the High Castle, Outlander, Shrill, and Veep, among others. All of the inspired costumes exemplify the technique, vision, and artistry required to create the authenticity and vibrancy that bring characters to life.

Admission to the Art of Television Costume Design exhibition is free. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-0-

The SOS Survival Products Food Drive Benefiting MEND, a nonprofit organization that (Meet Each Need with Dignity) offers a range of comprehensive services delivered with dignity and respect by exceptionally dedicated staff and “army” of volunteers.

For 48 years, MEND has opened its doors to the most vulnerable members of our community and over the years we have become one of the most comprehensive and empowering poverty relief agencies in Los Angeles County, serving, in 2018, over 14,600 individuals but providing an average of 30,000 client encounters each month.

Started in a San Fernando Valley garage in 1971, MEND is an anchor institution with the largest food bank in the Valley, medical, dental and vision clinics, clothing, homeless care services, as well as support and care through case management services.

Please make donations at:

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street

Van Nuys

sosproducts.com

-0-

Weekend Tours Supporting The Gibbon Conservation Center

19100 Esguerra Road

Santa Clarita

661 296 2737

GibbonCenter.org

Learn about these unique apes at this one-of-a-kind venue.

The non profit organization wants to remind the public the clock is ticking on its ability to stay at its current (rented) location in Santa Clarita. They’re looking for help to find a new, safe home for this rare population of Gibbons.

As you might remember, when founder, Alan Mootnick, passed away in 2011, the GCC’s future looked uncertain. They lost ownership of the land, and in order to stay at the current location, they had to start paying rent.

The land surrounding the Center is in the midst of a development boom. The open land that at one time provided the GCC with an ample buffer is slowly disappearing. Homes are being built closer and closer to the facility.

The Gibbon Center’s survival depends on moving to a better location as soon as we are able to do so.

The non profit organization is looking at sites in a more temperate climate, such as San Diego, Santa Barbara, or Sonoma Counties with at least 20 acres of usable land, a house, electricity, water, and a road wide enough for school buses and fire trucks to reach the facility. It is also imperative they have a buffer from neighboring properties so that other residents are not disturbed by the Gibbon’s “singing.” To buy land and relocate, the GCC says it needs to raise at least $750,000 to make a down payment and an additional $250,000 for the move.

While raising funds to relocate, they must continue securing funds for daily operations, animal care and, unfortunately, rent. Any donation will bring us closer to our goal of acquiring a permanent home for the GCC.

-0-

Diapers Needed!

Orange County Rescue Mission

One Hope Drive

Tustin

714 247 4300

rescuemission.org

There is a critical need for size 4, 5, and 6 diapers, boys and girls pull-up diapers of all sizes, and baby wipes for our high number of toddlers and young children.

The Orange County Rescue Mission is urgently seeking help from the local community to provide a total of 34,700 large-size diapers, 2,500 pull-up diapers, and 121,875 baby wipes due to the sheer volume required on a day-to-day basis.

They currently have 96 children at the Village of Hope, with more than a third of them requiring diapers and using a total of approximately 6,200 diapers and pull-up diapers per month. The goal is to fulfill this need through the next six months.

In addition to accepting individual donations, the community is encouraged to coordinate their own Diaper Drives at workplaces, churches, and social organizations.

If you wish to donate or host a Diaper Drive, you are able to drop off donations at the Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope located at 1 Hope Drive in Tustin, or contact Ashley Binder at (714) 247-4343. The donation warehouse is open between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Or if you prefer, purchase the items online, and have them delivered to the address above.

-0-

Jazz At Drew is an all-day outdoor fundraising and community concert produced and hosted by Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (CDU) featuring some of the most prolific names in Jazz and R&B.

Jazz At Drew’s emphasis on premier talent in South LA with international appeal has been the distinguishing factor that separates the event from larger Jazz festivals in Southern California. More importantly, it displays Jazz and R&B in a range of styles all while being surrounded by a burgeoning and ethnically diverse community.

Performers:

Will Downing, The Ohio Players, Louie Cruz Beltran, NEXT, Lao Tizer Band ft, Karen Briggs, & Eric Marienthal.

-0-

Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Co.

West Adams District

1999 West Adams Boulevard

Los Angeles

The free, day-long Gentrification Town Hall will feature four panel discussions with local and national leaders discussing and brainstorming solutions to counteract the loss of historic communities and end displacement of L.A. residents.

The four panels include: 1) ‘The Church’s Call and Response,' 2) ‘Meeting of the Minds: How Leaders are Influencing and Educating Communities to End Gentrification,' 3) ‘Gentrification and Displacement are Economic Justice & Civil Rights Issues,' and 4) ‘Gentrification Sucks! How the iGeneration/Millennials are Buying Back the Block.'

The Town Hall will take place in the West Adams District from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and free breakfast and lunch will be provided to town hall attendees and participants.

-0-

