U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Other Jet Teams to Fly Over Huntington Beach for Great Pacific Airshow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three jet teams from three countries are set to fly over Huntington Beach Saturday for the Great Pacific Airshow.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Canadian Snowbirds and Royal Air Force Red Arrows will wrap up their tour at the event, which will also feature the first-ever dual jetpack flight at an airshow and a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II demo.

More than two million people were expected to attend the free, three-day event between Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.

Erin Myers reports from Huntington Beach for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 5, 2019.

The Great Pacific Air Show, F-35 YES! pic.twitter.com/zN4ppde2bF — Tim Lynn (@Sky5Tim) October 5, 2019

A great honor to participate in the Great Pacific Air Show in Huntington Beach today. Our Air Ops did a tremendous job. See you out there tomorrow and Sunday at 11:10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/EsUH5UjzIs — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 5, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video