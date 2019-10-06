× 1 Detained After Deputies Responding to Burglary at Rosemead Restaurant Find Heavy Smoke

One person was taken into custody after deputies responding to reports of a burglary at a Rosemead restaurant saw smoke inside early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Temple City station.

The restaurant’s owner called deputies to the scene at about 2 a.m. after he found that the gate was open and thought that someone might be inside, sheriff Lt. Robert Hahnlein said.

When deputies arrived, they saw someone moving inside, then spotted smoke, the lieutenant said.

The unidentified person later came out from the building and was detained, according to Hahnlein. Authorities described the person as a burglary suspect and it’s unclear if arson is also suspected.

Deputies contained the area and firefighters were called to the scene. It’s unclear what caused the smoke.

Video showed firefighters at the scene where thick smoke can be seen emanating from Si Chuan No.1 Restaurant in the 8700 block of Valley Boulevard.

Deputies can be seen handcuffing a shirtless young man on the ground and then strapping him onto a gurney and transporting him onto an ambulance, video showed.

Authorities did not provide information on the man’s condition.

The building appears to have suffered about $100,000 worth of damages, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No deputies or firefighters were injured and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.